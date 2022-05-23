QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Marriott To Debut This Private Sanctuary As Part Of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Destination

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 23, 2022 11:30 AM | 1 min read
  • Marriott International Inc MAR has signed an agreement with The Red Sea Development Company to debut its Ritz-Carlton Reserve brand off the west coast of Saudi Arabia.
  • Slated to debut in 2023, Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, will be the first property from the brand in the Middle East.
  • Nujuma will be situated on private islands part of the red sea's Blue Hole cluster of islands.
  • The destination is also expected to include 18 Ritz-Carlton Reserve branded residences.
  • Price Action: MAR shares are trading higher by 0.72% at $156.34 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsConsumer DiscretionaryHotels, Resorts & Cruise LinesNewsTravelGeneral