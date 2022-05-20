Here's Why Apple Remains Top Pick For Wedbush Amid Odds

by

Apple Inc's AAPL iPhone demand is "better than expected" for the quarter, and its supply chain is proving "surprisingly resilient," Wedbush's Dan Ives said:

Ives assured that its Asia iPhone supply chain checks have been "surprisingly resilient" over the last few weeks despite the zero Covid-driven demand issues in China that remain the elephant in the room for the Apple story.

As Ives notes, Apple's supply chain is under pressure in mainland China because of strict zero-COVID measures implemented by the government. Some factories have had to suspend operations, with others operating at limited capacity or keeping employees in "closed-loop" environments to prevent the spread of the disease.

Ives said AAPL remains a "top tech pick" despite some woes of late.

Ives has previously said that Apple is one of a few stocks representing a "generational buying opportunity."

Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 2.41% at $134.02 on the last check Friday.

