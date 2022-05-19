Carnival Bulk Up Debt To Refinance 2023 Maturities

- Carnival Corporation CCL has priced the private offering of $1.0 billion of 10.5% senior unsecured notes due 2030.
- The company expects to close the offering on May 25, 2022.
- The notes will pay interest semi-annually on June 1 and December 1 of each year, beginning on December 1, 2022, at a rate of 10.5% per year and are callable beginning June 1, 2025. The notes will be unsecured and will mature on June 1, 2030.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to make scheduled principal payments on debt during fiscal 2023 and for general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: CCL shares are trading lower by 2.46% at $13.50 in premarket on Thursday.
