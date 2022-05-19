A Biopic Series On Alibaba Founder Jack Ma's Epic Rise Amid Odds? French Production House Is Developing It

French production house Oble is working on a biographical series about Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA founder Jack Ma, the Variety reports.

Oble adapted the series from Duncan Clark's best-selling book "Alibaba: The House That Jack Ma Built."

"The House That Jack Ma Built" charts Ma's epic rise from modest English teacher to wildly successful corporate titan, who exemplified China's thriving economy and Internet market.

Oble co-founder defines Ma as an unlikely business hero among the very first in China to understand the potential of the internet who harnessed it, navigating regulations and beating Silicon Valley giants to build a home-grown champion amid odds.

In 2014, Ma and his team supervised the largest global flotation in history on the NYSE.

However, Ma's controversial speech on the regulation of the finance-technology sector in 2020 followed the cancellation of the IPO of his spinoff Ant Group on government orders.

For much of the past two years, Ma was rarely seen in public, lost his chairmanship of Alibaba, and stepped down from his African educational charity.

Despite Ma's current alienation from Alibaba, reports of the arrest of a man with the same surname wiped $25 billion from Alibaba's market valuation.

Oble will work closely with Clark, providing ongoing advice and insights.

Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 2.88% at $89.82 on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons