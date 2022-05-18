AgriFORCE Completes Acquisition Of Intellectual Property From Manna Nutritional

by

has completed the previously announced acquisition of the intellectual property (IP) of (MNG). The IP encompasses patent-pending technologies to naturally process and convert grain, pulses, and root vegetables, resulting in low-starch, low-sugar, high-protein, fiber-rich baking flour products.

The core process is covered under a pending patent application in the U.S. and key international markets.

Agriforce is planning to pilot test its first branded product in the specialty flour category under the brand un(Think) Foods with businesses and consumers later in 2022.

The company has also completed the engineering work for small-scale manufacturing and expects to begin operations in the second half of 2022 in Canada.

Price Action: AGRI shares are trading higher by 4.29% at $2.80 on the last check Wednesday.

