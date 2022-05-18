AgriFORCE Completes Acquisition Of Intellectual Property From Manna Nutritional

- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd AGRI has completed the previously announced acquisition of the intellectual property (IP) of Manna Nutritional Group (MNG).
- The IP encompasses patent-pending technologies to naturally process and convert grain, pulses, and root vegetables, resulting in low-starch, low-sugar, high-protein, fiber-rich baking flour products.
- The core process is covered under a pending patent application in the U.S. and key international markets.
- Agriforce is planning to pilot test its first branded product in the specialty flour category under the brand un(Think) Foods with businesses and consumers later in 2022.
- The company has also completed the engineering work for small-scale manufacturing and expects to begin operations in the second half of 2022 in Canada.
- Price Action: AGRI shares are trading higher by 4.29% at $2.80 on the last check Wednesday.
