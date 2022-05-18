QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

AgriFORCE Completes Acquisition Of Intellectual Property From Manna Nutritional

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2022 12:38 PM | 1 min read
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd AGRI has completed the previously announced acquisition of the intellectual property (IP) of Manna Nutritional Group (MNG).
  • The IP encompasses patent-pending technologies to naturally process and convert grain, pulses, and root vegetables, resulting in low-starch, low-sugar, high-protein, fiber-rich baking flour products.
  • The core process is covered under a pending patent application in the U.S. and key international markets.
  • Agriforce is planning to pilot test its first branded product in the specialty flour category under the brand un(Think) Foods with businesses and consumers later in 2022.
  • The company has also completed the engineering work for small-scale manufacturing and expects to begin operations in the second half of 2022 in Canada.
  • Price Action: AGRI shares are trading higher by 4.29% at $2.80 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny Stocks