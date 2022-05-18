Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on housing starts and permits for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect housing starts and permits slowing to annual rates of 1.765 and 1.815 million, respectively in April.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.

