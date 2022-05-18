Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on housing starts and permits for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect housing starts and permits slowing to annual rates of 1.765 and 1.815 million, respectively in April.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.
