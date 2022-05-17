QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Netflix Lays Off 150 Employees Due To 'Slowing Growth:' What You Should Know

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 17, 2022 10:58 PM | 1 min read

Netflix Inc NFLX is reportedly laying off nearly 150 employees due to “business needs.”

What Happened: A representative of the subscription video-on-demand firm said its “slowing growth” meant that it had to slow the “cost growth as a company,” reported CNBC, which cited a company spokesperson.

“We are letting around 150 employees go today, mostly U.S.-based. These changes are primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance,” CNBC quoted a Netflix spokesperson as saying.

See Also: How To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock

Why It Matters: The layoffs at Netflix make up for less than 2% of its 11,000 employees. Most of the cuts affect the company’s U.S. offices, according to CNBC.

The Netflix spokesperson said it was supporting its employees “through this very difficult transition.”

The video streaming company registered its first subscriber loss since 2011 in the first quarter. Netflix reported Q1 revenue of $7.71 billion missing Street estimates of $7.93 billion. 

Price Action: On Tuesday, Netflix shares closed 2.2% lower at $190.56 in the regular session and rose 0.1% after the bell, according to Benzinga Pro data

Read Next: Netflix May Soon Clamp Down On Password Sharing: Here's How It Is Going To Work

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: LayoffsOnline StreamingSVODNewsTechMedia