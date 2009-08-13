Mitchell Derenzo of American River Bankshares to Speak at Financial Services Conference

SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwire - August 13, 2009) - Mitchell Derenzo, Executive Vice President and CFO of American River Bankshares AMRB, is scheduled to speak at the Howe Barnes Hoefer & Arnett 14th Annual Community Bank Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, August 18th at 1:40 p.m. Central Time (11:40 a.m. Pacific Time).

Presentations will be webcast live at http://www.howebarnes.com and will be available for 7 business days following the presentation.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares AMRB is the parent company of American River Bank ("ARB"), a community business bank serving the Greater Sacramento Area in California that operates a family of financial services providers, including North Coast Bank [a division of "ARB"] in Sonoma County and Bank of Amador [a division of "ARB"] in Amador County. For more information, please call (916) 851-0123 or visit www.amrb.com; www.americanriverbank.com; www.northcoastbank.com; www.bankofamador.com.

