Jack In The Box Selects Jolt As Its Digital Food Safety Platform

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 11:28 AM | 1 min read
  • Jack In The Box Inc JACK has selected Jolt, a digital food safety and operations execution software provider, as its exclusive vendor for digital food safety solutions.
  • Jolt will provide service to more than 2,200 Jack in the Box locations.
  • With Jolt, Jack aims to cut down on its time to do food safety checks, complete daily location checklists, and employee training. 
  • Jolt will be rolled out in all Jack in the Box locations this year.  
  • Price Action: JACK shares are trading higher by 0.08% at $77.98 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com.

