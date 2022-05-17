Jack In The Box Selects Jolt As Its Digital Food Safety Platform

- Jack In The Box Inc JACK has selected Jolt, a digital food safety and operations execution software provider, as its exclusive vendor for digital food safety solutions.
- Jolt will provide service to more than 2,200 Jack in the Box locations.
- With Jolt, Jack aims to cut down on its time to do food safety checks, complete daily location checklists, and employee training.
- Jolt will be rolled out in all Jack in the Box locations this year.
- Price Action: JACK shares are trading higher by 0.08% at $77.98 on the last check Tuesday.
