Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said President Joe Biden is mistaken in thinking he was elected to “transform the country.”

What Happened: The entrepreneur tweeted on Thursday that Biden was elected because “everyone just wanted less drama.”

Although Musk said he thinks a “less divisive candidate” would be better in 2024, he maintained that former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account should be restored.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus said in response to Musk, “I would just like a few options for candidates that aren’t super terrible ... Is that too much to ask?”

Musk replied, “And also younger than 8000 years old!”

Why It Matters: Musk, who is in the process of taking over Twitter Inc TWTR, last week addressed bans on the social media platform and said he would reverse Trump’s removal.

The billionaire is also reportedly facing a federal probe over violating rules related to disclosure after he obtained a significant stake in the microblogging site.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has backed Musk on reinstating Trump’s account and said the former president's ban while Dorsey was still CEO was a "business decision."

Musk has previously called Biden a “damp [sock] puppet in human form.” Having been snubbed by the Biden administration on multiple occasions, Musk met with its representatives last month along with other auto executives.

Price Action: On Thursday, Tesla shares rose 1.9% in the after-hours session to $741.99 after closing the regular trading 0.8% lower, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

