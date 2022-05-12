Fresh Vine Wine Targets New Audience Via This Partnership

- Fresh Vine Wine Inc VINE has partnered with RDE Inc RSTN to showcase its premium wines. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- RDE is the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, a restaurant-focused digital deals brand.
- "Pairing our wines with Restaurant.com's extensive marketing experience is going to grow both of our businesses and we look forward to expanding our offerings to exciting new category-leading partners such as Restaurant.com," said Fresh Vine Wine CFO Ellen Scipta.
- Fresh Vine Wine, co-founded by Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, is a producer of lower-carb, lower-calorie, and gluten-free wines.
- Price Action: VINE shares traded higher by 3.07% at $3.02 on the last check Thursday.
