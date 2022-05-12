QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Fresh Vine Wine Targets New Audience Via This Partnership

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 2:13 PM | 1 min read
  • Fresh Vine Wine Inc VINE has partnered with RDE Inc RSTN to showcase its premium wines. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • RDE is the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, a restaurant-focused digital deals brand.
  • "Pairing our wines with Restaurant.com's extensive marketing experience is going to grow both of our businesses and we look forward to expanding our offerings to exciting new category-leading partners such as Restaurant.com," said Fresh Vine Wine CFO Ellen Scipta.
  • Fresh Vine Wine, co-founded by Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, is a producer of lower-carb, lower-calorie, and gluten-free wines.
  • Price Action: VINE shares traded higher by 3.07% at $3.02 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContractsRestaurantsGeneral