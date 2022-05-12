Microsoft Postpones 2 Xbox Games

by

Microsoft Corp's MSFT ZeniMax Media postponed two of its anticipated video games until the first half of 2023, marking a slip for the Xbox.

ZeniMax's Arkane Austin is developing Redfall, a first-person shooter.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service has 25 million subscribers.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.35% at $259.62 on the last check Thursday.

MSFT shares traded lower by 0.35% at $259.62 on the last check Thursday.

