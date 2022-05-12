QQQ
Microsoft Postpones 2 Xbox Games

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2022 11:39 AM | 1 min read
  • Microsoft Corp's MSFT ZeniMax Media postponed two of its anticipated video games until the first half of 2023, marking a slip for the Xbox.
  • ZeniMax unit Bethesda Softworks is producing Starfield, a space-themed action role-playing game, Bloomberg reports.
  • ZeniMax's Arkane Austin is developing Redfall, a first-person shooter.
  • Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service has 25 million subscribers.
  • Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media in late 2020 for $7.5 billion. 
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.35% at $259.62 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia