Microsoft Postpones 2 Xbox Games

- Microsoft Corp's MSFT ZeniMax Media postponed two of its anticipated video games until the first half of 2023, marking a slip for the Xbox.
- ZeniMax unit Bethesda Softworks is producing Starfield, a space-themed action role-playing game, Bloomberg reports.
- ZeniMax's Arkane Austin is developing Redfall, a first-person shooter.
- Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service has 25 million subscribers.
- Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media in late 2020 for $7.5 billion.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.35% at $259.62 on the last check Thursday.
