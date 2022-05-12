Knightscope Bags Its First Las Vegas Casino Contract

by

Security technology company Knightscope, Inc. KSCP signed its first Las Vegas casino client. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Knightscope’s K5 ASR will patrol the casino’s parking lots and structures to deter criminal activity and help keep guests and their belongings safe.

Price Action: KSCP shares are trading lower by 9.59% at $3.58 on the last check Thursday.

