QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Knightscope Bags Its First Las Vegas Casino Contract

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2022 9:43 AM | 1 min read
  • Security technology company Knightscope, Inc. KSCP signed its first Las Vegas casino client. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • KSCP noted a leading U.S.-based casino and gaming facility operator with over a dozen locations across the country had purchased its first Knightscope Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to boost its security and surveillance program.
  • Knightscope’s K5 ASR will patrol the casino’s parking lots and structures to deter criminal activity and help keep guests and their belongings safe.
  • Price Action: KSCP shares are trading lower by 9.59% at $3.58 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksContracts