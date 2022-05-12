Knightscope Bags Its First Las Vegas Casino Contract

- Security technology company Knightscope, Inc. KSCP signed its first Las Vegas casino client. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- KSCP noted a leading U.S.-based casino and gaming facility operator with over a dozen locations across the country had purchased its first Knightscope Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to boost its security and surveillance program.
- Knightscope’s K5 ASR will patrol the casino’s parking lots and structures to deter criminal activity and help keep guests and their belongings safe.
- Price Action: KSCP shares are trading lower by 9.59% at $3.58 on the last check Thursday.
