What's Going On With 1847 Goedeker Shares Today

- 1847 Goedeker Inc GOED has entered into a $140 million credit agreement with Bank of America N.A. as administrative agent.
- Goedeker intends to use the credit agreement to fund future strategic and corporate initiatives.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Goedeker will have access to a $100 million term loan and a $40 million revolving credit facility, which includes a $2 million Swingline sub facility and a $2 million letter of credit sub facility.
- Each of the loans includes market terms and will mature in May 2027.
- Price Action: GOED shares are trading higher by 9.77% at $1.46 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.