Dogecoin (DOGE) Knockoffs Crash Heavily — One Down 93%

Several Dogecoin DOGE/USD-inspired coins were seen crashing at press time leading up to Monday evening.
|Cryptocurrency
|24-Hour % Change (+/-)
|Price
|Dogecoin (DOGE)
|-14.9%
|$0.10
|Shiba Inu (SHIB)
|-22.1%
|0.0000145
|Shiba Predator (QOM)
|-40.1%
|$0.00000009
|Lucky Doge (LUCKYDOGE)
|-38%
|$0.0000037
|Baby Doge (BabyDoge)
|-18.4%
|$0.0000000014
|Dogelon Mars (ELON)
|-12.8%
|$0.0000007
|TeddyDog (TDG)
|-92.8%
|$0.000000001299
What’s Happening?
The decline in the DOGE-knockoffs took place amid a widespread rout in the markets at press time. The global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 10.4% to $1.4 trillion.
Bellwether meme coin DOGE dropped nearly 15% at press time over 24 hours to 10 cents. A strong 141% rise in 24-hour trading volumes of DOGE took place simultaneously. At press time, the 24-hour trading volume was $1.68 billion.
At press time, according to Coinglass data, $15.12 million worth of DOGE futures were liquidated as the meme coin dropped sharply.
Shiba Inu, a self-described DOGE-killer, was seen trending on CoinMarketCap at press time and was down nearly 22% at press time.
Markets Down On Recession Worries
OANDA Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya said growth and recession worries have created a “very difficult environment” for cryptocurrencies.
Reactions On The Web
The official Twitter handle of Baby Doge noted the erosion in the markets but tweeted out a positive message.
Crypto maybe down but the impact we can make today remains.— Baby Doge (@BabyDogeCoin) May 9, 2022
Proud to see a difference being made possible by #BabyDogeArmy & @AnimalLeague pic.twitter.com/zYY3kBHG6n
Shiba Predator took aim at DOGE in a Tweet on Monday through a meme.
When it comes time to sink or swim, the $QOM always rises to the top. #flipshiba pic.twitter.com/5039Q0CLxZ— QOM - Shiba Predator (@ShibaPredator1) May 8, 2022
