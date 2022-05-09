Is Twitter Down Right Now? What We Know

Twitter Inc's TWTR website was down for thousands of users, according to the real-time problem and outage monitor Downdetector.com.

About 88% of website users reported problems, while 7% of app users did the same, according to Downdetector.

Screenshot from Downdetector.com

Problems with the Jack Dorsey-founded social media platform peaked around 8:37 p.m. ET, according to the outage tracking website.

A user on Reddit shared a purported screenshot of the Twitter website which featured a poodle sitting on a chair with the message “Nothing to see here.” u/CrownedTraitor said, “Twitter is down.”

Screenshot From r/Twitter, A Reddit Discussion Board

In a subsequent message in the same thread the user said, “I tested my mobile though, it works there, webpage version doesn't though.”

Benzinga saw mixed success in accessing Twitter's website at press time. It was functional in Japan and India but appeared to be down at several locations in the United States.

Read Next: WeChat Gives Cues On Why Elon Musk's Ambitious Twitter Revenue Plan Is 'Achievable:' Analyst