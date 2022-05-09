QQQ
What's Going On With Uber Shares Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 9, 2022 9:22 AM | 1 min read

Uber Technologies Inc UBER shares are trading lower Monday following a report that CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is calling for cost cutting at the company.

According to a CNBC report, Khosrowshahi told employees in an email that Uber will cut back on spending to address a “seismic shift” in investor sentiment.

"After earnings, I spent several days meeting investors in New York and Boston," Khosrowshahi wrote in the email. "It’s clear that the market is experiencing a seismic shift and we need to react accordingly."

Uber reportedly plans to cut spending on marketing and treat hiring as a "privilege" in order to address the sentiment shift.

"We will be even more hardcore about costs across the board," he added. 

UBER 52-Week Range: $24.75 - $52.36

The stock was down 2.49% at $25.42 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Uber.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

