What's Going On With Uber Shares Today?

Uber Technologies Inc UBER shares are trading lower Monday following a report that CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is calling for cost cutting at the company.
According to a CNBC report, Khosrowshahi told employees in an email that Uber will cut back on spending to address a “seismic shift” in investor sentiment.
"After earnings, I spent several days meeting investors in New York and Boston," Khosrowshahi wrote in the email. "It’s clear that the market is experiencing a seismic shift and we need to react accordingly."
Uber reportedly plans to cut spending on marketing and treat hiring as a "privilege" in order to address the sentiment shift.
"We will be even more hardcore about costs across the board," he added.
UBER 52-Week Range: $24.75 - $52.36
The stock was down 2.49% at $25.42 at press time.
