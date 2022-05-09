Google Boosts Pay, Revamps Employee Promotions To Ease Tensions: CNBC

by

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google has revamped its performance evaluation process targeting increased salaries to ease tension between employees and management, CNBC reports.

Google has revamped its performance evaluation process targeting increased salaries to ease tension between employees and management, CNBC reports. The search engine giant is embracing a new process called GRAD, Google Reviews and Development, to streamline the evaluation process, limit reviews to once a year, and put more responsibility in the hands of managers.

Google saw most Googlers modeled for higher pay under GRAD than they would under the old Perf system, and the overall amount paid will increase too, according to CNBC.

Also Read: Google Scores Poorly On Pay, Promotion As Per Internal Survey: CNBC

Google Scores Poorly On Pay, Promotion As Per Internal Survey: CNBC Google also ditched its lengthy promotion packets, which were long forms employees needed to fill out, including reviews from bosses and co-workers. Managers will make promotion decisions as a group instead of employees having to solicit them separately.

Google employees will get a new tool to set expectations for goals, objectives, and key results.

Each quarter, employees will also get "regular check-ins" with their managers to discuss career development.

Google introduced a new scale with five different levels for employee ratings.

Google's new promotion system will see an employee's manager complete a form assessing whether the person has shown the skills required for elevation.

Price Action: GOOG shares closed lower by 1.05% at $2,288.80 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementTechMedia