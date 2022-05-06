Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

U.S. jobs report for April is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect nonfarm payrolls rising 400,000 in April, compared with a three-month average growth of 562,000. The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6% in April.

New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on consumer credit for March will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Consumer credit is projected to rise $20.0 billion in March following a $41.9 billion increase in the previous month.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 3:20 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will speak at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.

