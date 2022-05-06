QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 6, 2022 5:10 AM | 1 min read
  • U.S. jobs report for April is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect nonfarm payrolls rising 400,000 in April, compared with a three-month average growth of 562,000. The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6% in April.
  • New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on consumer credit for March will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Consumer credit is projected to rise $20.0 billion in March following a $41.9 billion increase in the previous month.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 3:20 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will speak at 7:15 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 7:15 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: HP And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets