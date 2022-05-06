QQQ
Tesla Will Run Two Shifts At Shanghai Plant From May 16

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 6, 2022 7:08 AM | 1 min read
  • Tesla, Inc TSLA looks to run two shifts at its Shanghai plant from May 16, Reuters reports.
  • The additional shift would enable the EV maker to return factory output to pre-lockdown levels.
  • Tesla aims to churn out 2,600 electric cars from the Shanghai plant per day.
  • Also Read: Tesla Shanghai Workers Forced To Live 24/7 At Reopened Factory: Report
  • Recently, Tesla confirmed plans to build a second manufacturing plant in Shanghai to double production capacity in China.
  • Tesla also ramped up production at its Giga Shanghai factory by over 80%.
  • Price Action: TSLA shares closed lower by 8.33% at 873.28 on Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

