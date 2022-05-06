Tesla Will Run Two Shifts At Shanghai Plant From May 16

- Tesla, Inc TSLA looks to run two shifts at its Shanghai plant from May 16, Reuters reports.
- The additional shift would enable the EV maker to return factory output to pre-lockdown levels.
- Tesla aims to churn out 2,600 electric cars from the Shanghai plant per day.
- Recently, Tesla confirmed plans to build a second manufacturing plant in Shanghai to double production capacity in China.
- Tesla also ramped up production at its Giga Shanghai factory by over 80%.
- Price Action: TSLA shares closed lower by 8.33% at 873.28 on Thursday.
