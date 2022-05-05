Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Stake In Occidental Petroleum

by

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) has bought another 5.9 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY , boosting its stake in the oil company to ~15.2%.

The purchases made on May 2 and 3 cost ~$336 million.

Now Berkshire owns ~142.3 million Occidental shares worth $8.8 billion, plus $10 billion of preferred stock it acquired in 2019 to help finance Occidental's purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp, Reuters reports.

Berkshire also has warrants to buy an additional $5 billion of Occidental shares at a slight discount to their May 4 closing price of $61.57.

Price Action: OXY shares traded higher by 0.37% at $61.80 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

