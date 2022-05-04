Apple Watch Latest OS Now Open For Public Beta Testing: Here Is What's New

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has opened up the WatchOS 8.6 beta 4 for public testing after making it available to developers.

What Happened: The latest build of the fourth version of the beta is marked “19T5570a” and contains features like “Titanium Card” — the new name for Apple Card in Wallet settings — according to a 9to5Mac report.

Apple Pay is now labeled “Apple Cash” in Messages and the iTunes Pass has transformed into “Apple Account Card” in Wallet.

The WatchOS 8.6 update also brings users the ability to authorize Apple TV purchases and subscriptions, according to 9to5Mac.

Additionally, they can store COVID-19 vaccination cards in the Apple Wallet, which now supports the EU digital COVID-19 certificate format.

Why It Matters: Significantly, updates to irregular rhythm notifications have been made aimed at improving atrial fibrillation identification. This update is available in regions where the feature is available such as the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and others, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple’s WatchOS 9 is expected at the WWDC 2022 keynote to be held on June 6. The project is codenamed Kincaid.

An anticipated feature in the upcoming WatchOS is satellite connectivity for sending short text messages and SOS alerts to emergency services when a user is out of cellular service area, according to a separate 9to5 report.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed 4.1% higher at $166.02 in the regular session and fell 0.15% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

