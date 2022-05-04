 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Ford Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2022 11:42am   Comments
What's Going On With Ford Shares Today?

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) shares are trading lower Wednesday. The stock has been trending lower over the last month. The company reported its April U.S. sales results earlier this morning.

Ford said it sold 176,956 vehicles in the U.S. last month, which was down 10.5% year-over-year. However, electric vehicle sales increased 139% year-over-year on strength related to the Mustang Mach E and E-Transit vehicles. 

New vehicle sales, including the Bronco, Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E and Maverick, were up 17.9% month-over-month. The company said the first shipments of its F-150 Lightning are underway.

F-Series vehicle sales increased in April, up 14.7% compared to March on improved dealer inventory flow. Ford said its U.S. market share expanded 1% in April as a result of the aforementioned improving dealer inventory.

F 52-Week Range: $11.23 - $25.87

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was down 1.1% at $14.41 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Ford.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

