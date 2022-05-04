 Skip to main content

HSBC Kick Starts Its $1B Planned Share Buyback: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 7:02am   Comments

  • HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) has launched its planned $1 billion share buyback Wednesday as it seeks to redeploy excess capital and reward shareholders.
  • The bank has appointed Merrill Lynch International to conduct the process, which could see as many as 2 billion HSBC common shares canceled in a move that should boost average EPS.
  • Merrill Lynch will make trading decisions concerning the buyback independently of HSBC and purchase shares 'on exchange,' the bank said.
  • The process is due to end on August 31.
  • Late last month, HSBC said making further buybacks in 2022 is unlikely at this stage.
  • Price Action: HSBC shares are up 1.15% at $32.55 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks General

