Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 2:45am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ADP national employment report for April will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls increasing 398,000 in April following a 455,000 increase in the previous month.
  • International trade report for March is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a deficit of $106.5 billion for total goods and services trade in March, versus an $89.2 billion gap in the previous month.
  • The services PMI for April will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The final services PMI is projected to hold at the 54.7 flash level for April.
  • The ISM services PMI for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM services PMI is likely to rise slightly to 58.9 in April from 58.3 in March.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET. After increasing its policy target by a quarter point in March, analysts are expecting a half point hike during the meeting.
  • Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

