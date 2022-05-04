 Skip to main content

Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Met Ukraine Leaders To Discuss Rebuilding Projects 'After The War'
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2022 12:41am   Comments
Kimbal Musk, the billionaire brother of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, held meetings with Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and his team on Tuesday to discuss rebuilding projects once the war with Russia ends.

What Happened: Fedorov on Tuesday revealed he had an “inspiring meeting” to discuss the joint projects for the "after the war" time as well as plans for a “big rebuild.” 

“Best days are yet to come,” Fedorov tweeted and thanked the Musk family for the support after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kimbal in response tweeted to say “our hearts are with you to win the war.”

See Also: Ukraine Says Elon Musk's Starlink Providing 'Crucial Support,' Serving 150,000 Users Per Day

Why It Matters: Elon Musk had in February swiftly responded to Ukraine's plea to provide Starlink stations after Russia’s invasion, with donations having gone up to thousands since then. These have been installed in hospitals and other critical infrastructure.

Fedorov on Monday said daily Starlink users had reached 150,000 in just a little over two months.

Starlink beams down high-speed internet via satellites in orbit to Earth, especially to remote areas, including those ravaged by war or natural calamity.

Musk was reportedly close to commercially launching Starlink in Ukraine months ahead of Russia’s invasion. 

Starlink has plans to launch 4,425 satellites in orbit by 2024.

Photo via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk Kimbal Musk SpaceX StarLinkNews SPACE Tech General Best of Benzinga

