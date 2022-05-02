 Skip to main content

Cooper-Standard Adds $50M Cash Via Real Estate Asset Sale
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 2:23pm   Comments
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE: CPShas completed the sale of its non-core real estate asset in Germany, generating $50 million in cash proceeds.
  • The company expects to lease back a portion of the property until relocating the remaining manufacturing operation.
  • As of March 31, 2022, Cooper Standard had cash and equivalents totaling $252.9 million, including proceeds from the transaction. 
  • Total liquidity, including availability under the company's amended senior asset-based revolving credit facility, was $395.6 million at the end of the first quarter.
  • The company expects the cash balance to provide sufficient resources to support ongoing operations and the execution of planned strategic initiatives in the future.
  • Price Action: CPS shares are trading higher by 10.3% at $5.09 on the last check Monday.

