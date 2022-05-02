 Skip to main content

Dutch Bros Launches New Summer Energy Drink With Fruit Blend
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 1:56pm   Comments
  • Drive-thru coffee company Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) has launched the High Dive Rebel with Tropical Fruit drink at all of its more than 550 locations. 
  • The High Dive Rebel energy drink is infused with peach, pomegranate, and tropical fruit, blending passion fruit, guava, orange, and pineapple.
  • Dutch Bros will also bring back Campout Cold Brew, a combination of Cold Brew, chocolate milk, and toasted mellow flavor topped with Soft Top, a fluffy, sweet topping, and chocolate drizzle.
  • The High Dive Rebel and Campout Cold Brew will be featured through the end of June but available all summer long.
  • Price Action: BROS shares are trading higher by 0.36% at $47.94 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

