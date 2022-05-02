Chipotle Tests Garlic Guajillo Steak In Select Markets
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) is testing Garlic Guajillo Steak at 102 participating restaurants in Denver, Indianapolis, and Orange County, California, for a limited time.
- Chipotle is testing a new steak flavor in select markets following recent menu innovations, including Smoked Brisket and Pollo Asado.
- Garlic Guajillo Steak features the combination of garlic and guajillo peppers on Responsibly Raised steak.
- “Menu innovation is an ongoing priority at Chipotle, and we are always looking for new flavors to give our fans new ways to Chipotle,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer.
- Price Action: CMG shares are trading lower by 1.80% at $1,429.41 on the last check Monday.
