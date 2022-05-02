 Skip to main content

Chipotle Tests Garlic Guajillo Steak In Select Markets
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 12:51pm   Comments
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMGis testing Garlic Guajillo Steak at 102 participating restaurants in Denver, Indianapolis, and Orange County, California, for a limited time.
  • Chipotle is testing a new steak flavor in select markets following recent menu innovations, including Smoked Brisket and Pollo Asado.
  • Garlic Guajillo Steak features the combination of garlic and guajillo peppers on Responsibly Raised steak.
  • “Menu innovation is an ongoing priority at Chipotle, and we are always looking for new flavors to give our fans new ways to Chipotle,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer.
  • Price Action: CMG shares are trading lower by 1.80% at $1,429.41 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

