 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Magna Commences Production Of Mild Hybrid Transmission For BMW Group
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 12:23pm   Comments
Share:
Magna Commences Production Of Mild Hybrid Transmission For BMW Group
  • Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) has started the production of its mild hybrid transmission for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY).
  • Magna's new 7-speed, mild hybrid dual-clutch transmission is the latest to be featured exclusively on BMW Group's compact class, accelerating its electric mobility transformation.
  • The contract will also include the production of mild hybrid transmissions for additional BMW models extending CO2 emissions reductions across multiple platforms.
  • Magna's 7HDT400 48V transmission enables optimal efficiency of an internal combustion engine and electric motor. 
  • The mild-hybrid transmissions are built at Magna's facilities in Neuenstein, Germany, and Kechnec, Slovakia.
  • Price Action: MGA shares are trading lower by 0.88% at $59.74 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGA)

Magna International: Q1 Earnings Insights
Magna Clocks 5% Sales Decline In Q1; Cuts FY22 Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2022
Magna International's Earnings: A Preview
Magna Opens New Facility In Slovakia
Magna-LG JV Taps GM As Foundational Customer For New Facility In Mexico
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com