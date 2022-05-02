Magna Commences Production Of Mild Hybrid Transmission For BMW Group
- Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) has started the production of its mild hybrid transmission for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY).
- Magna's new 7-speed, mild hybrid dual-clutch transmission is the latest to be featured exclusively on BMW Group's compact class, accelerating its electric mobility transformation.
- The contract will also include the production of mild hybrid transmissions for additional BMW models extending CO2 emissions reductions across multiple platforms.
- Magna's 7HDT400 48V transmission enables optimal efficiency of an internal combustion engine and electric motor.
- The mild-hybrid transmissions are built at Magna's facilities in Neuenstein, Germany, and Kechnec, Slovakia.
- Price Action: MGA shares are trading lower by 0.88% at $59.74 on the last check Monday.
