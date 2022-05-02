 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Petco Launches Exclusive Pet Gear Collection With Backcountry
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 7:07am   Comments
Share:
Petco Launches Exclusive Pet Gear Collection With Backcountry
  • Petco Health And Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) has partnered with outdoor specialty retailer, Backcountry, to launch Backcountry x Petco collection.
  • Backcountry x Petco is a pet gear collection designed for outdoor enthusiasts and active dogs.
  • The summer collection is available at Petco pet care centers nationally and Petco.com/backcountry, the Petco app, and backcountry.com/Petco.
  • "With more pets in homes than ever before and continued interest in shared outdoor experiences, there's a whole new generation of pet parents eager to explore the outdoors – and bring their pets along for the ride," said Aaron Weiss, SVP, Owned Brands at Petco.
  • Price Action: WOOF shares closed lower by 6.87% at $19.26 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WOOF)

Read Why Needham Is Bullish On This Pet Retailer
Looking Into Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. - Class A Common Stock's Recent Short Interest
Could A Hypoallergenic Cat Be Coming Soon?
Petco Health and Wellness: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Petco Health and Wellness
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com