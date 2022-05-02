Petco Launches Exclusive Pet Gear Collection With Backcountry
- Petco Health And Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) has partnered with outdoor specialty retailer, Backcountry, to launch Backcountry x Petco collection.
- Backcountry x Petco is a pet gear collection designed for outdoor enthusiasts and active dogs.
- The summer collection is available at Petco pet care centers nationally and Petco.com/backcountry, the Petco app, and backcountry.com/Petco.
- "With more pets in homes than ever before and continued interest in shared outdoor experiences, there's a whole new generation of pet parents eager to explore the outdoors – and bring their pets along for the ride," said Aaron Weiss, SVP, Owned Brands at Petco.
- Price Action: WOOF shares closed lower by 6.87% at $19.26 on Friday.
