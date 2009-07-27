GuestCentric E-Commerce Optimization Selected for Travel Innovation Summit 2009

STAMFORD, CT--(Marketwire - July 27, 2009) - GuestCentric, the premier Software-as-a-Service provider for the independent hotel industry, has been selected to demonstrate at The Travel Innovation Summit@The PhoCusWright Conference on November 17, 2009. This event showcases the best of breed for technology-based applications designed to stimulate better travel planning and purchasing.

For the past year, GuestCentric has been revolutionizing the online presence of innumerous independent hotels allowing them to close the online gap and compete effectively with traditionally stronger hotels. GuestCentric's innovative e-Commerce optimization features are delivered in an unbeatable Software-as-a-Service model that provides independent hotels access for the first time with easy-to-use high-end technologies at affordable prices. Success has been overwhelming with 100% conversion ratio of free trial customers in 2009.

"We are delighted to be among the few and one of the first five selected to participate in The Travel Innovation Summit," said Filipe Machaz, Vice President of Product Management at GuestCentric. "Being selected for such a prestigious event validates the break-through innovation in the system that we built to revolutionize the way independent hotels look at e-commerce."

The Travel Innovation Summit is a PhoCusWright event that showcases the travel industry's hottest, most innovative Web and mobile-based solutions. GuestCentric will be among 30 selected start-up and seasoned companies to demonstrate tools, products and sites that significantly impact how travelers research, plan, purchase, organize and memorialize their trips.

About GuestCentric Systems

Headquartered in Stamford, CT with offices in UK and Portugal, GuestCentric Systems (http://www.guestcentric.com) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider that revolutionizes the way independent hotel operators compete for customers. GuestCentric's Hotel e-Commerce Optimization is a one-stop-shop solution that offers simple and cost-effective ways for hoteliers to create a professional web site design, integrate direct online booking and online marketing capabilities to boost revenues, lower expenses and develop long-standing relationships with customers. GuestCentric has a growing customer base in the United States and leading tourism markets like the United Kingdom and Spain.