Tesla Updates Availability, Price Of Charging Accessories: What You Need to Know

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) created a furor earlier this month when it revealed on its online store that the mobile connector charging equipment — thus far a standard feature with all car purchases — will now be available for a price.

It now appears that the wall connector used for charging in houses and apartments is now available for ordering. It is priced at $510.

What Happened: The mobile connector, which Tesla planned to offer separately for a price, is out of stock, although investor and podcaster Sawyer Merritt tweeted it was available. It was not immediately clear if the device went out of stock at press time.

Why It Matters: The price of the mobile connector has been lowered from $400 to $255. Following a Twitter outroar, Musk committed that the price will be lowered to $200. He also said it will be made easy to order with the car.

Swayer also tweeted a screengrab from the Tesla Shop that showed the company now allows adding a charger while ordering a vehicle. The company mentioned the estimated delivery date for the mobile connector as August-October 2022.

Meanwhile, Drive Tesla Canada reported that the company has pushed back the deadline for leaving out the mobile connector as a standard option from April 17 to April 28.

"Vehicle orders placed on or after April 28, 2022, will not include a Mobile Connector with delivery," Tesla mentioned in a note on the Tesla Shop page displaying the accessories.

Tesla stock closed Thursday's session down 0.45% at $877.51, according to BenzingaPro data

