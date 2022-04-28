PayPal Looks To Close Down Its San Francisco Office That Houses Xoom
- PayPal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is closing its San Francisco office at 425 Market Street as it evaluates its global office footprint, the TechCrunch reports.
- The office housed its Xoom business unit.
- The employees that worked out of that office will work virtually with the ability to work from the company’s headquarters office in San Jose.
- The move could be due to San Francisco’s Prop C, which levied a tax upon any San Francisco business that earns over $50 million in gross receipts. The proceeds go toward housing and services.
- In 2015, PayPal acquired Xoom, which focused on online money transfer technology and services.
- Price Action: PYPL shares traded higher by 12.40% at $92.88 on the last check Thursday.
