Dogecoin Drops Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise — What's Going On?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.4% lower at $0.14 in the 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning.

DOGE broke away from major coins to trade lower at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap increase 1.1% to $1.8 trillion.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -1.4% 24-hour against Bitcoin -3.5% 24-hour against Ethereum -2.4% 7-day -0.1% 30-day -4.8% YTD performance -19.5%

The DOGE Factors

Dogecoin was seen trending on CoinMarketCap at press time.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 1,143 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data. The three most mentioned coins were XRP, Bitcoin, and Ethereum

The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE fell 58.4% to $1.62 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data

Data from Coinglass showed that $5.48 million worth of DOGE futures were liquidated in the preceding 24 hours as the meme cryptocurrency dropped in value at press time

Cryptos Attempt Comeback Following Stocks

On Wednesday, cryptocurrencies attempted a rebound after earnings boosted stocks on Wall Street. The rebound in the apex coin was muted with cryptocurrency trader Justin Bennett saying that the “odds of Bitcoin decoupling from stocks during risk-off periods is slim to none.”

EU To Discuss Money Laundering Rules For Dogecoin, Other Cryptos

The European parliament, commission, and council will begin talks on anti-money laundering rules for cryptocurrency transactions, including those made in DOGE, on Thursday. This is the last stage before laws are enacted. Industry experts have decried the rules as against privacy and innovation.

DOGE On The Web

DOGE developer Lola is running a free Dogecoin workshop at the Paris P2P Festival on April 29, tweeted the official handle for the meme coin.



Dogecoin Dev Lola will be running a free Dogecoin Workshop at the Paris P2P Festival on the 29th, check it out if you're there! https://t.co/nRExbaEikI — Dogecoin (@dogecoin) April 22, 2022

DOGE-oriented Twitter handle Mishaboar said on Twitter that Lola has been working on “unidirectional payment channels for” Dogecoin. She’s also working on a Simplified Payment Verification (SPV) node implementation for the memecoin.

Lola has been working on unidirectional payment channels for #Dogecoin (allowing instant transactions between two parties: https://t.co/huUFqVkYCy) and a SPV node implementation for Doge (https://t.co/8sbdXewfoS). Follow her! — Mishaboar (@mishaboar) April 28, 2022

