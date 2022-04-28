 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dogecoin Drops Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise — What's Going On?
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 28, 2022 4:34am   Comments
Share:
Dogecoin Drops Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise — What's Going On?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.4% lower at $0.14 in the 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. 

DOGE broke away from major coins to trade lower at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap increase 1.1% to $1.8 trillion.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -1.4%
24-hour against Bitcoin -3.5%
24-hour against Ethereum -2.4%
7-day -0.1%
30-day -4.8%

YTD performance

 -19.5%

The DOGE Factors

  • Dogecoin was seen trending on CoinMarketCap at press time.
  • DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 1,143 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data. The three most mentioned coins were XRP, Bitcoin, and Ethereum
  • The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE fell 58.4% to $1.62 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data
  • Data from Coinglass showed that $5.48 million worth of DOGE futures were liquidated in the preceding 24 hours as the meme cryptocurrency dropped in value at press time

Cryptos Attempt Comeback Following Stocks

On Wednesday, cryptocurrencies attempted a rebound after earnings boosted stocks on Wall Street. The rebound in the apex coin was muted with cryptocurrency trader Justin Bennett saying that the “odds of Bitcoin decoupling from stocks during risk-off periods is slim to none.”

EU To Discuss Money Laundering Rules For Dogecoin, Other Cryptos

The European parliament, commission, and council will begin talks on anti-money laundering rules for cryptocurrency transactions, including those made in DOGE, on Thursday. This is the last stage before laws are enacted. Industry experts have decried the rules as against privacy and innovation. 

DOGE On The Web

DOGE developer Lola is running a free Dogecoin workshop at the Paris P2P Festival on April 29, tweeted the official handle for the meme coin.
 

DOGE-oriented Twitter handle Mishaboar said on Twitter that Lola has been working on “unidirectional payment channels for” Dogecoin. She’s also working on a Simplified Payment Verification (SPV) node implementation for the memecoin. 

Read Next: Here's How Much Elon Musk Will Have To Shell Out If He Changes His Mind On Buying Twitter

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($DOGE)

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Attempt Comeback: Why This Analyst Says Odds Of Apex Crypto Decoupling From Stocks Are 'Slim To None'
Basic Attention Token, Lido DAO Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
315M DOGE Moved In One Go As Dogecoin Whales Continue To Be Restless
Could This Artificial Intelligence Software Help Predict The Next Crypto Move?
EU To Begin Discussions Around Anti-Money Laundering Laws For Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tomorrow
Dogecoin Takes A Beating As Twitter-Elon Musk Rally Fizzles Out
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingCryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com