Kellogg Sues British Government Over New Sugar Rules: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2022 7:30am   Comments
  • Kellogg Co (NYSE: K) is suing the British government over new rules stopping the display of its breakfast cereals in grocery stores due to high sugar content, Reuters reported.
  • The company said the formula being used by the government to measure the nutritional value of cereals was wrong and not legally implemented.
  • "It measures cereals dry when they are almost always eaten with milk," the report quoted Chris Silcock, Kellogg's U.K. Managing Director.
  • New rules will restrict the placement of food and drink high in fat, salt or sugar (HFSS) in stores and the promotion of those goods by retailers from October.
  • Price Action: K shares closed lower by 1.44% at $68.26 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

