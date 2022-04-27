Kellogg Sues British Government Over New Sugar Rules: Reuters
- Kellogg Co (NYSE: K) is suing the British government over new rules stopping the display of its breakfast cereals in grocery stores due to high sugar content, Reuters reported.
- The company said the formula being used by the government to measure the nutritional value of cereals was wrong and not legally implemented.
- "It measures cereals dry when they are almost always eaten with milk," the report quoted Chris Silcock, Kellogg's U.K. Managing Director.
- New rules will restrict the placement of food and drink high in fat, salt or sugar (HFSS) in stores and the promotion of those goods by retailers from October.
- Price Action: K shares closed lower by 1.44% at $68.26 on Tuesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
