Walmart+ Offers Fuel Discount To Members
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2022 6:21am   Comments
Walmart+ Offers Fuel Discount To Members
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) said members of its Walmart+ program would receive an instant discount of up to 10 cents on every gallon of fuel they purchase at participating fuel stations.
  • Walmart+ fuel discount is available at more than 14,000 stations with the addition of 12,000 Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) Exxon and Mobil locations across the country.
  • Member pricing will also be applicable at more than 500 Sam's Club locations.
  • "Ninety-one percent of our customers are aware of the increased prices at the pump and nearly half of those told us they are changing behaviors because of them," said Chris Cracchiolo, SVP & general manager of Walmart+.
  • Price Action: WMT shares closed lower by 1.10% at $155.22 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

