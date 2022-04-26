 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Charles & Colvard Inks Distribution Deal With Cooksongold
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2022 12:49pm   Comments
Share:
Charles & Colvard Inks Distribution Deal With Cooksongold
  • Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ: CTHR) has signed a distribution agreement with Cooksongold, a division of Heimerle + Meule Group in Europe.
  • The move is expected to expand Charles & Colvard's brand presence in Europe.
  • Cooksongold will provide customers access to Charles & Colvard's range with all products held in stock for next-day delivery from its website.
  • "Cooksongold is the largest wholesale company servicing the jewelry industry in the United Kingdom, and I'm pleased to have them join our official Authorized Wholesale Distributor network," said CEO Don O'Connell.
  • Charles & Colvard is a fine jewelry company specializing in lab-grown gemstones like moissanite.
  • Price Action: CTHR shares are trading lower by 3.50% at $1.38 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTHR)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Insiders Buying These 5 Penny Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com