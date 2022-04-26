Charles & Colvard Inks Distribution Deal With Cooksongold
- Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ: CTHR) has signed a distribution agreement with Cooksongold, a division of Heimerle + Meule Group in Europe.
- The move is expected to expand Charles & Colvard's brand presence in Europe.
- Cooksongold will provide customers access to Charles & Colvard's range with all products held in stock for next-day delivery from its website.
- "Cooksongold is the largest wholesale company servicing the jewelry industry in the United Kingdom, and I'm pleased to have them join our official Authorized Wholesale Distributor network," said CEO Don O'Connell.
- Charles & Colvard is a fine jewelry company specializing in lab-grown gemstones like moissanite.
- Price Action: CTHR shares are trading lower by 3.50% at $1.38 on the last check Tuesday.
