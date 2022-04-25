 Skip to main content

Raymond James Lists Marvell's Sources Of Growth, Profitability Leading To Upgrade
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2022 1:46pm   Comments
  • Two analysts re-rated Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) today.
  • Raymond James analyst Chris Caso upgraded Marvell from Market Perform to Outperform with an $80 price target.
  • The price target implied an upside of 35.5%.
  • As cyclical and macro factors drive concerns on the broader group, Caso took a fresh look at MRVL to identify the sources of growth and the probability of that growth amid market uncertainty. 
  • Caso saw 75% of the incremental revenue necessary to achieve consensus FY24 estimates would likely come from semi-custom cloud ASICs and Innovium switches or 5G base station chips, the 400G optical networking transition, and automotive ethernet.
  • Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained Marvell with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $90 to $80.
  • Price Action: MRVL shares traded higher by 2.09% at $59.66 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for MRVL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022SusquehannaMaintainsPositive
Mar 2022Summit Insights GroupDowngradesBuyHold
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MRVL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
