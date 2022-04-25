Mizuho Financial Plans To Expand US Capital Markets Business: Bloomberg
- Mizuho Financial Group Inc's (NYSE: MFG) new CEO says that the company is doubling down on bets in U.S. capital markets by aiming to expand into more lucrative areas, reported Bloomberg.
- The report quoted Masahiro Kihara, CEO of Japan's third-largest bank, stating that the company wants to hire bankers to build its businesses with non-investment grade companies and leveraged buyout financing, where returns are expected to be higher. He stated that proper risk management will be undertaken for these initiatives.
- The U.S. is "a super-important market. It's the second-biggest revenue and profit generator after Japan," Kihara added. "There is more room for what we can do in America."
- "By working with these clients, we are hoping to win M&A advisory and ECM deals as well," said Kihara.
- Kihara has stated that he is not interested in acquiring traditional Asian commercial banks. Mizuho will instead pursue opportunities in digital finance.
- Mizuho is also planning to spend 50 billion yen ($390 million) over the next five years to invest in its corporate clients' carbon transition efforts through buying into their ventures, he added.
- Price Action: MFG shares closed lower by 1.61% at $2.45 on Friday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Media