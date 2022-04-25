Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for March is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The national activity index is expected to slow to 0.40 from February's reading of 0.51.
- The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for April will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. The Dallas index is projected to rise to 10.0 in April from 8.7 in March.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Check out this: Goldman Sachs And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Check out our premarket coverage here
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets