Ford Teases Tourneo Custom EV For Europe Before May 9 Reveal: What You Need to Know

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Pro's European unit will soon launch a new commercial electric vehicle, named Tourneo Custom EV.

What Happened: Ford Pro, the business unit of the company created in 2021 to focus on commercial and government customers, shared a teaser video of the Tourneo Custom.

The Tourneo Custom is one of the five electric light commercial vehicles the company plans to have for the region by 2024. Ford has already started production of the all-electric E-transit in Europe in March.

"The new announcement will mark the next key milestone on the road to zero emissions for all Ford vehicle sales in Europe and carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035," the company said in a statement.

More information on the new commercial EV will be available at 4 a.m. EDT on May 9.

Why It's Important: Ford Europe announced in mid-March its EV goals for the region, with Dearborn aiming to sell more than 600,000 EVs by 2026. Apart from the four commercial vehicles planned in Europe by 2024, the company will also introduce three new electric passenger vehicles.

The EV push in Europe will help acceleration of the Ford+ plan and goal of annual production of over 2 million EVs by 2026.

Ford closed Friday's session at $15.13, down 3.63%, according to BenzingaPro data.

