 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Teases Tourneo Custom EV For Europe Before May 9 Reveal: What You Need to Know
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2022 12:13pm   Comments
Share:
Ford Teases Tourneo Custom EV For Europe Before May 9 Reveal: What You Need to Know

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Pro's European unit will soon launch a new commercial electric vehicle, named Tourneo Custom EV.

What Happened: Ford Pro, the business unit of the company created in 2021 to focus on commercial and government customers, shared a teaser video of the Tourneo Custom.

The Tourneo Custom is one of the five electric light commercial vehicles the company plans to have for the region by 2024. Ford has already started production of the all-electric E-transit in Europe in March.

"The new announcement will mark the next key milestone on the road to zero emissions for all Ford vehicle sales in Europe and carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035," the company said in a statement.

Related Link: How Much $1,000 Invested In Ford When It Unveiled Ford+ Plan In Mid-2021 Would Be Worth Now

More information on the new commercial EV will be available at 4 a.m. EDT on May 9.

Why It's Important: Ford Europe announced in mid-March its EV goals for the region, with Dearborn aiming to sell more than 600,000 EVs by 2026. Apart from the four commercial vehicles planned in Europe by 2024, the company will also introduce three new electric passenger vehicles.

The EV push in Europe will help acceleration of the Ford+ plan and goal of annual production of over 2 million EVs by 2026.

Ford closed Friday's session at $15.13, down 3.63%, according to BenzingaPro data.

Related Link: EV Week In Review: Tesla Q1 Wows, Li Auto In SEC Crossfire, Renault Mulling EV Spin-off, Ford's Lincoln Debuts Star SUV And More

Photo: Courtesy of media.ford.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

EV Week In Review: Tesla Q1 Wows, Li Auto In SEC Crossfire, Renault Mulling EV Spin-off, Ford's Lincoln Debuts Star SUV And More
France's Renault Plans To Spin-Off Electric Vehicle Unit, Mulls IPO
Ever Wonder What A Tesla Car Might Have Looked Like 100 Years Ago?
This Obscure Stock's 1-Year Return Makes Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Ford Look Like An Afterthought
Expert Ratings for Ford Motor
Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Thursday, April 21
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com