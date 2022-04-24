 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'I Am A Decaying Machine That Still Feels Wonderful': Warren Buffett On Continuing The Berkshire Legacy
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 24, 2022 8:07am   Comments
Share:
'I Am A Decaying Machine That Still Feels Wonderful': Warren Buffett On Continuing The Berkshire Legacy

Legendary investor Warren Buffett said recently he “couldn’t be in better health” and plans to keep leading Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B).

What Happened: Despite being 91 years of age, Buffett doesn’t plan on stepping down from Berkshire Hathaway anytime soon.

Buffett told Charlie Rose in a recent interview that he’s still the kid compared to investing partner Charlie Munger, who is 98 years old.

“We have a successor in place, but he’s not warming up,” Buffett said.

Buffett added that he likes directing the way money goes and running the company. “I’ve got millions of people that trust me.”

Buffett told Rose he’s happy with the life he has led and liked knowing he was trusted by people, while also acknowledging he is getting older.

Buffett said he can’t read as quickly or see as well as he once did, but he can still run a business effectively.

“I am a decaying machine that still feels wonderful,” Buffett declared.

Related Link: 9 Takeaways From Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholder Meeting 

Why It’s Important: It was recently announced that a Berkshire Hathaway investor is pushing a shareholder proposal to force Buffett to step down.

The news comes as Berkshire Hathaway is one of the few large cap stocks that has a positive performance year-to-date in 2022.

Berkshire Hathaway shares are up 11% in 2022 and up over 100% in the last five years.

Buffett is looking forward to the upcoming annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder event.

“There’ll be 40,000 in attendance,” Buffett estimates.

Photo: Courtesy of Fortune Live Media on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BRK-A)

Bitcoin Is Worth More Than Berkshire Hathaway: Is Warren Buffett's Strategy On The Decline?
Will X Mark The Spot For Musk As Streaming Wars Heat Up?
Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Thursday, April 21
Largest US State Pension Fund To Vote For Removing Warren Buffett As Berkshire Chairman
EXCLUSIVE From Bitcoin 2022: DriveWealth Iterates Embedded Investing Experiences
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks With The Highest Yields
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Charlie Munger Charlie Rose Warren BuffettNews Management Interview

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com