'I Am A Decaying Machine That Still Feels Wonderful': Warren Buffett On Continuing The Berkshire Legacy

Legendary investor Warren Buffett said recently he “couldn’t be in better health” and plans to keep leading Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B).

What Happened: Despite being 91 years of age, Buffett doesn’t plan on stepping down from Berkshire Hathaway anytime soon.

Buffett told Charlie Rose in a recent interview that he’s still the kid compared to investing partner Charlie Munger, who is 98 years old.

“We have a successor in place, but he’s not warming up,” Buffett said.

Buffett added that he likes directing the way money goes and running the company. “I’ve got millions of people that trust me.”

Buffett told Rose he’s happy with the life he has led and liked knowing he was trusted by people, while also acknowledging he is getting older.

Buffett said he can’t read as quickly or see as well as he once did, but he can still run a business effectively.

“I am a decaying machine that still feels wonderful,” Buffett declared.

Why It’s Important: It was recently announced that a Berkshire Hathaway investor is pushing a shareholder proposal to force Buffett to step down.

The news comes as Berkshire Hathaway is one of the few large cap stocks that has a positive performance year-to-date in 2022.

Berkshire Hathaway shares are up 11% in 2022 and up over 100% in the last five years.

Buffett is looking forward to the upcoming annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder event.

“There’ll be 40,000 in attendance,” Buffett estimates.

Photo: Courtesy of Fortune Live Media on Flickr