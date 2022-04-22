 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Credit Suisse Lists Reason Behind Its Bullishness On Amazon Ahead Of Q1
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2022 2:49pm   Comments
Share:
Credit Suisse Lists Reason Behind Its Bullishness On Amazon Ahead Of Q1
  • Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), leaving its price target unchanged at $4,100 (38.3% upside) ahead of its Q1 FY22 results.
  • Amazon had spent more money on e-commerce-focused CapEx in the last two years than it has in the prior decade preceding the pandemic, with greater willingness to own fulfillment/transport assets. It looked to insource more of its delivery to drive savings vs. outsourcing to couriers at their markups. 
  • The re-rating was backed by 1) e-commerce segment operating margin expansion as it grows into its more extensive infrastructure, 2) optionality for faster-than-expected FCF growth vis-à-vis its advertising segment, and 3) upward bias to AWS revenue forecasts and likely more moderate deceleration path as suggested by the ongoing capital intensity in the business. 
  • Credit Suisse added MGM, updated the cap structure, moved Prime Day into 3Q22, and added surcharges to FBA to arrive at the valuation.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 2.53% at $2,890.46 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

What's Going On With Amazon Shares?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
3 Times The Shark Tank 'Sharks' Got it Wrong And These Startups Were Better Off Because Of It
Looking At Amazon.com's Recent Whale Trades
Could Netflix's Demise Be Overexaggerated? Twice As Many Minutes Were Watched For 'Bridgerton' Than Any Other Streaming Programs
Will X Mark The Spot For Musk As Streaming Wars Heat Up?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com