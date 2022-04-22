 Skip to main content

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2022 5:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) shares jumped 96.3% to close at $2.12 on Thursday after the company announced the official launch of DriveMod Kit, a turnkey autonomous vehicle solution.
  • Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) shares jumped 47.9% to close at $6.30 on Thursday.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) climbed 23.1% to settle at $1.28. Revelation Biosciences recently said its Phase 2b viral challenge study to evaluate the efficacy of intranasal REVTx-99a did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) jumped 20.5% to settle at $3.06.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) rose 18.3% to close at $0.7727 after the company announced the rollout of its robotics services in the U.S.
  • Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) gained 16% to settle at $4.28.
  • Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) jumped 15.6% to settle at $0.6301. Blonder Tongue recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.07 per share.
  • Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS) shares gained 14.1% to close at $10.17.
  • Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) climbed 13% to close at $6.34.
  • Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) gained 12.6% to settle at $2.24. Harbor Custom Development restated earnings for FY21.
  • Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) climbed 11.6% to settle at $4.92. Inozyme Pharma Director Pivotal bioVenture Partners Fund I U.G.P., Ltd acquired a total of 1,070,000 shares at an average price of $3.69.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) gained 11.5% to close at $1.03.
  • Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) climbed 9.4% to close at $43.86 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) rose 9.3% to close at $50.85. United Airlines announced downbeat results for its first quarter. However, the company expects to return to profitability in Q2.
  • Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) gained 7.4% to close at $32.40. Green Plains achieved breakthrough 60% protein concentration and record-high renewable corn oil yield.
  • American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 3.8% to close at $20.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 guidance.
  • Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) surged 3.8% to close at $175.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 3.2% to close at $1,008.78 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company reported production of 305,407 vehicles and deliveries of 310,048 vehicles in the first quarter, up 69% and 68% year-over-year, respectively.
  • Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) shares gained 3% to close at $69.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) fell 28.2% to close at $7.25. Voyager Therapeutics recently appointed Alfred W. Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer.
  • GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) fell 27.8% to close at $2.00. GWG Holdings recently filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) dipped 27.1% to close at $0.2478 on Thursday after the company received written responses from the FDA under a Type C meeting request regarding the AP-013 Phase 3 trial results. The FDA disagreed with the proposed change from the Intent-To-Treat population to the modified Intent-To-Treat population. FDA did not agree AP-013 could serve as a second pivotal trial for Ampion.
  • Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) dipped 23.9% to settle at $1.75.
  • Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) fell 23% to close at $1.57.
  • HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) dipped 22.6% to settle at $1.85.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) dipped 22.4% to settle at $18.44.
  • iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) dropped 21% to close at $0.7975.
  • Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) fell 20.6% to settle at $4.63.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) dipped 19.9% to close at $1.29. Rubius Therapeutics recently announced updated data from the ongoing monotherapy Phase 1 arm of the Phase 1/2 trial of RTX-240 in advanced solid tumors.
  • Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) shares fell 19.4% to close at $75.01 after the company reported Q1 results. Jefferies and Stifel downgraded the stock to Hold.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) dropped 19.2% to settle at $0.4540. COMSovereign said its CFO Fran Jandjel will leave the company for personal family commitments.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) declined 17.3% to close at $37.96.
  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) fell 16.9% to close at $72.20 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIGL) dropped 16.4% to close at $6.14.
  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) fell 16.3% to close at $2.05. Creative Medical Technology recently announced progress in developing a reproducible clinical grade of the company's ImmCelz Product.
  • Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) fell 16.3% to close at $2.2175.
  • Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) shares declined 16.1% to settle at $98.81.
  • Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) dipped 16% to settle at $6.30 as the stock pulled back after this week's strength.
  • Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) fell 16% to close at $5.13.
  • Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) fell 15.7% to close at $16.74 after the company swung to a loss in the first quarter.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) declined 15.4% to settle at $0.6425 after the company announced an $11 million registered direct offering price at-the-market.
  • iQIYI, Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) dipped 14.9% to close at $3.20.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) dropped 14.6% to close at $0.3115.
  • Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) fell 14.6% to close at $10.68.
  • Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) dropped 14.6% to settle at $0.8708. Windtree Therapeutics recently announced topline results from the Phase 2 SEISMiC study of istaroxime in early cardiogenic shock.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) fell 14.4% to close at $30.81.
  • Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) declined 14.3% to close at $14.20. Codexis and seqWell announced the initiation of a strategic partnership and investment to accelerate the commercialization of seqWell’s genomics workflow solutions.
  • FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) fell 14.3% to close at $5.10.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 14.1% to close at $0.1804. ToughBuilt Industries recently said FY21 EPS results were higher than the previous year.
  • Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: VALU) fell 14% to close at $76.35.
  • GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) dropped 13.4% to settle at $0.7254.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) dipped 12.8% to settle at $0.1959.
  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) fell 12.5% to close at $8.48.
  • Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) fell 11.6% to close at $45.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales and issued FY22 guidance below estimates. Piper Sandler downgraded Sleep Number from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $62 to $49.
  • Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) dropped 11.6% to close at $21.96. Century Aluminum is expected to report Q1 earnings on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
  • GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) fell 9.4% to close at $29.11.
  • Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) fell 8.3% to close at $202.95 after the company issued Q2 EPS guidance and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. Evercore ISI Group also downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line.
  • FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) dropped 6.9% to close at $2.99 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $4 to $3.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 6.6% to close at $0.6519. ION Geophysical shares jumped 91% on Wednesday after the company announced it has been awarded a five-year contract by Brunei Shell Petroleum for a digital solution to manage Marine Logistics.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 6.3% to close at $7.68. Rite Aid confirmed it previously rejected a non-binding, off-market proposal from Spear Point Capital Management (Spear Point) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company’s common stock.

