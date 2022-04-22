 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Takes Another 53 Starlink Satellites To Space — Some Confuse Rocket With 'UFO'
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 22, 2022 3:12am   Comments
Share:
SpaceX's Falcon 9 Takes Another 53 Starlink Satellites To Space — Some Confuse Rocket With 'UFO'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk-owned SpaceX on Thursday successfully launched 53 more Starlink satellites to earth’s low orbit from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

What Happened: SpaceX’s partially reusable Falcon 9 rocket that can transport payloads as well as humans into earth and beyond, launched the satellites at 1:51 p.m. ET.

Minutes after the liftoff, the Falcon 9 successfully landed back on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship, completing this booster’s 12th launch and landing.

The automated drone ship floats on the Atlantic Ocean and helps SpaceX lower costs further. 

SpaceX shared the live broadcast on Twitter, along with updates on the liftoff and the deployment.

'UFO Sightings:' Some U.S. residents mistook Starlink's chain of satellites to be "UFO sightings" on Thursday. 

Space enthusiasts can track exactly where Starlink satellites are via the findstarlink website.

Why It Matters: Starlink is a SpaceX venture designed to beam down high-speed internet, especially in remote areas from satellites in orbit to Earth.

Musk recently said the service would be expanded to 14 countries and that the company is awaiting licences in several other countries.

See Also: Elon Musk's SpaceX Sends Another 49 Starlink Satellites To Space, Reusable Falcon 9 Lands Back On Earth

Starlink is known to have launched over 1,500 satellites. The company hopes to have 4,425 satellites in orbit by 2024. The Federal Communications Commission has approved 11,943 satellites to be launched by Starlink.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Auto Bromance: Elon Musk Says Volkswagen 'Lucky' To Have CEO Diess, Credits Him For EV Push
Barack Obama Says People 'Dying,' Democracy 'Under Threat' Due To Disinformation On Social Media
Nio, Xpeng Plummet: What's Dragging Hong Kong EV Stocks Today?
Elon Musk Sighs Heavily As His Tweet To 'Defeat Spam Bots' Gets Reply From Dogecoin Scammer
EV Maker Li Auto Among 17 New Chinese Firms Facing Risk Of Getting Delisted In US
Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake By $94M And Buys More Shares Of This Chinese EV Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Falcon 9 SpaceX StarLinkNews SPACE Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com