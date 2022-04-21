 Skip to main content

Analysts Bump Up CSX Price Target Post Q1 Results
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 3:48pm   Comments
  • CSX Corp's (NASDAQ: CSXprice target has been raised by two analysts post Q1 results.
  • Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown raised CSX’s price target to $40 (an upside of 10%) from $39 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst states that CSX continues to execute its PSR initiatives to drive operational improvement, translating to more substantial revenues, margin, EPS, & FCF gains in coming years.
  • Brown is encouraged by CSX’s commitment to adding key resources (T&E employees) to turn the tide on service for the better.
  • The analyst believes combining improved service with a unique internal (industrial development) & external (M&A) growth strategy could open up growth conduits and market share opportunities over time, ultimately driving earnings and FCF longer term – possibly stronger than currently anticipated.
  • Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors raised the price target to $45 (an upside of 24%) from $44 while maintaining a Positive rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: CSX shares are trading higher by 2.9% at $36.33 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for CSX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Jan 2022Stephens & Co.MaintainsOverweight

