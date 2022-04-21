 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Former UK NHS AI Head Joins Palantir; Could Trigger Clash Of Interests
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 10:49am   Comments
Share:
Former UK NHS AI Head Joins Palantir; Could Trigger Clash Of Interests
  • Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) engaged the former head of artificial intelligence at the digital wing of Britain’s National Health Service as it looks to sign a lucrative new contract with the U.K. government, Bloomberg reports.
  • Indra Joshi quit as director of AI for NHSX in March, saying it was “time to take a break before moving on to my next challenge.”
  • Palantir is vying for a £240 million ($313 million) U.K. contract to manage datasets for the NHS dealing with a new Federated Data Platform to deliver “transformational improvements across the NHS.”
  • Also Read: Activists Launch Campaign Against Palantir’s NHS Collaboration: CNBC
  • The government has already run into trouble over its relationship with Palantir after handing Palantir a £23 million contract to run the NHS Covid-19 Data Store, which gave the firm access to patient records. 
  • Privacy campaigners prosecuted the government, saying the arrangement broke transparency rules. 
  • As head of AI at NHSX, Joshi signed contracts and oversaw a £140 million grant program to fund private companies developing AI to improve diagnostics in areas like breast cancer. The grants come with special access to NHS patient datasets.
  • Analyst Rating: RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria upgraded Palantir from Underperform to Sector Perform and raised the price target from $9 to $12 (6.8% downside).
  • Price Action: PLTR shares traded higher by 0.90% at $12.91 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for PLTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Piper SandlerInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsSell

View More Analyst Ratings for PLTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLTR)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 20, 2022
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Palantir Technologies Whale Trades For April 14
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Palantir Technologies
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 11, 2022
Did Gang Violence Force El Salvador President To Call Off Bitcoin Conference Appearance?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com