 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MP Materials Begins Construction On Texas Factory; Inks Supply Deal With GM
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 10:52am   Comments
Share:
MP Materials Begins Construction On Texas Factory; Inks Supply Deal With GM
    • Mp Materials Corp (NYSE: MP) has signed a definitive supply agreement with General Motor Co (NYSE: GM) to produce alloy and magnets for the automotive giant's EV programs. The financial terms were not disclosed.
    • Under the long-term agreement, MP Materials will supply U.S.-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy, and finished magnets for the electric motors.
    • MP Materials' Texas magnetics facility will source materials from Mountain Pass, California, and produce magnets powering approximately 500,000 EV motors per year, with the potential to scale.
    • Related ContentMP Materials: Rare Earth Mining Company Is The Thing Behind The Thing For EVs, Other Sectors
    • The facility is a substantial component of a $700 million investment MP Materials will make to fully restore the U.S. rare earth magnetics supply chain over the next two years.
    • MP Materials has started the construction at the Fort Worth, Texas facility.
    • "The new MP Materials magnetics facility in Fort Worth, Texas, will play a key role in GM's journey to build a secure, scalable, and sustainable EV supply chain," said Anirvan Coomer, Executive Director, Global Purchasing & Supply Chain, GM.
    • Price Action: MP shares are trading lower by 2.88% at $43.94 on the last check Thursday.
    • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM + MP)

Analyst Ratings for General Motors
Looking Into General Motors Company's Recent Short Interest
Why This Data Point From Tesla's Q1 Earnings Spells Trouble For Legacy Automakers
Tesla's Robotaxi To Reach Volume Production In 2024, Elon Musk Sees Unit As A Massive Growth Driver
EXCLUSIVE: How Isiah Thomas Is Making An ESG Play With Cannabis
Who Really Won The Super Bowl? It Might Have Been Tesla According To This Chart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com