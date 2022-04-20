 Skip to main content

Here's How Morgan Stanley Previews Apple Ahead Of Q2
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 12:59pm   Comments
Here's How Morgan Stanley Previews Apple Ahead Of Q2
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty saw Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 13 and Mac strength more than offset relative underperformance in iPad and Services, leading her to expect upside to the Street's consensus March quarter (Q2) revenue forecast. 
  • Huberty also saw more cautious commentary on the June quarter (Q3) consensus of $86.7 billion, which appeared too high due to China's COVID lockdowns.
  • Huberty had a more conservative estimate for Q3 after factoring in "lower April production/factory utilization and recent iPhone SE3 build cuts."
  • Also Read: Here's How Analysts View Apple's Latest Products, Services
  • Huberty looked to buy any weakness ahead of product launch catalysts she sees coming later this year.
  • Intense buyback activity will continue to offer support to the stock, while the launch of iPhone 14 in the fall of 2022 and AR/VR glasses in early 2023 will serve as critical catalysts for shares.
  • Huberty maintained an Overweight rating and $210 price target (25.8% upside) on Apple shares.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.21% at $167.05 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Jan Kuss from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

